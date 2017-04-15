

Colleen MacDonald, CTV London





A man who was seriously injured early this afternoon in a two-vehicle collision on Richmond Street (Highway 4) north of London has since died of his injuries.

Middlesex OPP say a black Dodge minivan was travelling northbound on Richmond Street north of Eight Mile Road when it struck the rear of a white Ford cube van just before noon on Saturday. The cube van was stopped to turn left into a private drive.

The 54-year-old man driving the black van had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The two occupants of the cube van were not injured.

Highway 4 remains closed between Eight Mile Road and Nine Mile Road while the OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigators examine the scene.