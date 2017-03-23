

CTV London





A 44-year-old man has been charged related to a fatal pedestrian collision in Delhi in December.

Norfolk County OPP investigated the fatal motor vehicle collision at Main Street on Dec. 1.

Emergency crews were called to the area at 7:36 p.m., involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Main Street and King Street.

Through the course of investigation, police determined that a 68-year-old Norfolk County woman was walking northbound on the sidewalk and was in the process of crossing the roadway at the intersection of Main Street and King Street when she was struck by a pickup truck.

The driver of the truck, a 44-year-old male of Kingston, Jamaica was travelling southbound on Main Street and was turning eastbound onto King Street when the collision occurred.

Nancy Chartrand, 68, suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was transported by Paramedics to a local area hospital for treatment.

She was then taken to a Hamilton area hospital for further treatment and was later pronounced deceased by the attending physician.

The driver of the vehicle did not suffer any injuries.

Technical Traffic Collision Investigators assisted with the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged the 44-year-old man with taking a motor vehicle without consent, careless driving and driving a motor vehicle with no licence.

He is to appear in provincial court in Simcoe at a later date to answer to the charge.