A home on Oxford Street just west of Wharncliffe Road was partially knocked off its foundation by a truck Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the truck and a small car were involved in an incident that led up to the truck smashing into the home.

The driver of the pickup is facing one charge of "lane change not in safety," in relation to the incident.

Police say a large pickup truck towing a trailer hit the home just after 4 p.m. snarling traffic along Oxford Street and Wharncliffe Road.

The impact left the front entrance of the home destroyed and shifted the structure. Damage to the home is set at $200,000.

The home is rented by students, but luckily no was inside at the time of the crash. A city engineer was spotted assessing the damage at one point in the evening.

The tenants are left displaced as damage is extensive and there were fears of collapse once the truck was moved.