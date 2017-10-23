Featured
Driver charged after car slams into St. Thomas house
Car slams into a house in St. Thomas Ont. on Oct. 22, 2017. (Supplied)
CTV London
Published Monday, October 23, 2017 11:50AM EDT
A 28-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly drove into a house in St. Thomas early Sunday morning.
Police say the crash happened around 3 a.m. when the driver lost control at the corner of Ross St. and Hemlock St.
The car then crashed through a fence and into the side of a house.
The crash damaged the house, leaving it with a hole and no hydro.
The male driver and a female passenger attempted to flee the scene but were arrested a short distance away.
Police say the driver was impaired and possessed 116 grams of marijuana, scales and a large amount of cash.