

CTV London





A Strathroy man has been charged with stunt driving after allegedly going 122 km/h on a city street.

Around 4:50 p.m. Sunday, police were conducting radar enforcement on Victoria Street near Kittridge Avenue.

Police say he was going 122 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

A 23 year-old Strathroy man has been charged with stunt driving and having no validation sticker.

His vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He will appear in a London court on Feb. 27.