Driver charged after allegedly going 122 km/h in a 50 zone
Published Monday, January 9, 2017 5:16PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 9, 2017 5:20PM EST
A Strathroy man has been charged with stunt driving after allegedly going 122 km/h on a city street.
Around 4:50 p.m. Sunday, police were conducting radar enforcement on Victoria Street near Kittridge Avenue.
Police say he was going 122 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.
A 23 year-old Strathroy man has been charged with stunt driving and having no validation sticker.
His vehicle was impounded for seven days.
He will appear in a London court on Feb. 27.
