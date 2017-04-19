

CTV London





One person has been air-lifted to hospital following a single vehicle crash near Wallacetown Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Fingal Line and Currie Road around 3:20 p.m.

The driver had to be extracted and was transported to hospital by air ambulance.

The roadway will remained closed for the investigation.

Anyone in the area at the time of the crash is asked to contact Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.