More than 60 dead and neglected animals were found on a property in Dawn Euphemia Township in Lambton County.

Sarnia Humane Society SPCA officers along with the Lambton OPP raided the property in the township on Wednesday and found about 60 animals.

Police say they were all suffering from "severe neglect" and cruelty and they were immediately moved.

Many other animals were found dead on the property, but a figure was not given as to how many.

"We would like to thank our Lambton OPP and local livestock community for assisting in this removal; all livestock are now under veterinarian care," says Sarnia & District Humane Society Executive Director Donna Pyette. "This Investigation will have a serious impact on the shelter, which will run into the thousands of dollars."

No further details have been released. The investigation continues.