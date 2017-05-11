

On the heels Down Shift London’s recent survey regarding support for BRT, Downtown London has released the findings of their own survey, and it seems most businesses are not jumping on board.

Downtown London commissioned the survey of core businesses, which found that 73 per cent of respondents were against the BRT plan as it stands now, 23 per cent were in favour of the plan.

The survey found that opposition was strong in retail spaces and businesses with storefronts along Richmond Row. Of retails businesses, only 2 per cent were in favour of the plan, with 93 per cent opposed.

There was a total 142 respondents to the survey, about 38 per cent of the total number of invitations sent out.

The biggest concerns pinpointed in the survey centre around the impact of construction on businesses, and the impact of the proposed tunnel along Richmond Street.

The results of the survey closely echo the results of the survey commissioned by Down Shift London, that showed 67% of those asked were opposed to the initiative. Critics of the Down Shift survey argued that it could have been biased as it was commissioned by a group that is publicly against BRT.

In a letter send to London Council Downtown London says that they have “always advocated for a modern rapid transit system, which above all, focuses on a high quality experience…”

