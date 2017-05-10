

CTV London





For the second time in just a couple of days, a survey shows stiff opposition to London's Bus Rapid Transit plan.

This time, it's the Downtown London business association that conducted a survey that will be officially released on Thursday, but CTV London had a look at some of the key findings.

Documents obtained show the poll was conducted between April 27 and May 4 and completed by 142 of 375 members businesses contacted.

The main finding is that 73 per cent of the businesses were opposed to BRT while 23 per cent were in favour.

Of the businesses opposed, the main reasons were cost, construction impacts on business and loss of driving lanes.

Most respondents were small businesses with an average of 23 employees. Perhaps not surprising given the locations of the proposed routes, is that 45 per cent of responding businesses are on Richmond Street. Some 18 per cent are on King Street and 34 per cent are elsewhere in the core.

Earlier this week, Downshift London released a poll it commissioned that showed the majority of those surveyed opposed the proposed BRT plan.