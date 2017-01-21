

CTV London





The Norfolk Shriners in Simcoe had a large quantity of beer and pop cans stolen from its donation storage trailer.

OPP say the theft from the trailer on Hillcrest Road was reported to them Thursday morning. Police say it was determined the cans were taken between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police are continuing to investigate and are seeking the assistance of the public.

If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.