Don't participate in Port Huron Float Down: Coast Guards
Port Huron Float Down participants climb onto a dinghy on the St. Clair River on Aug. 21, 2016.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 20, 2017 12:28PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 20, 2017 4:17PM EDT
The Canadian Coast Guard and its American counterpart are issuing a joint warning for people not to take part in the annual Port Huron float down on the St Clair River between Ontario and Michigan.
The American event on Sunday involves people floating down the river on rafts.
But the Canadian and American coast guards issued a joint letter on Saturday warning of the risks to people who are taking part.
The letter cites factors including a fast moving current, a large number of participants, a lack of lifejackets, water temperature, and limited rescue resources.
It says those conditions can result in serious injuries or fatalities.
It points out that last year high winds and a heavy downpour led to some 1500 participants inadvertently landing on the Canadian side around Sarnia.
