Provincial police are investigating after a car drove into Port Stanley Harbour Tuesday evening.

Police have released few details at this point. APorts of 7:10 p.m. police could not say if any occupants were within the vehicles.

The OPP have called in the Underwater Search and Rescue Team to assist in the recovery and investigation.

Witnesses report seeing a vehicle reving its engine before entering the water.

Police note that reports of a chase before the incident are not true.

Police say they will have an increased presence in the area near the scene where the vehicle entered the water.