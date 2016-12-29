Featured
Diamond rings and electronics swiped from Courtright home
Published Thursday, December 29, 2016 12:49PM EST
Rings with multiple diamonds and electronics have been stolen from a home in Courtright.
Lambton OPP say on Wednesday afternoon, suspects forced their way into a residence and rummaged through property.
They took a quantity of jewellery, including a seven-diamond engagement ring, five-diamond wedding ring set and single diamond ring.
Other items stolen include a gold bracelet and neck chain, silver necklace, Bulova wrist watch, iPod and Galaxy tablets, Beats headphones and Acer, Gateway and Toshiba laptops.
Lambton OPP say anyone with information should contact OPP or Sarnia- Lambton Crime Stoppers.
