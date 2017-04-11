

CTV London





Police say that a device found in an abandoned home on Princess Avenue wasn't explosive.

London police Const. Sandasha Bough says officers were notified on Tuesday morning about an item that appeared to be a small man-made pipe bomb.

She says the explosive disposal unit was called to the scene after the road was closed off to pedestrians and vehicles.

A bomb disposal robot was sent into the home to examine the device before police detonated it in the afternoon.

Bough says that police determined once the device was detonated that it did not have any explosive components inside.