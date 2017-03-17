

CTV London





CTV News has confirmed that James (Jim) Hayter ,70, Deputy Mayor of Brooke-Alvinston was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon in a single vehicle crash on Glendon Drive.

OPP say the crash happened Thursday on Glendon Drive between Mayfair Road and Springfield Road around 4:40p.m.

Officers say a 2013 white Dodge van was traveling westbound on Glendon Drive when it crossed over the center line and entered the south ditch. The van sustained some damage.

Upon police arrival the lone male driver was unresponsive, with no vital signs.

The OPP's Technical Traffic Collision Investigators where on scene and the road was closed for the duration of the investigation. The road has since been re-opened.

At this point in the investigation, a post mortem is scheduled on today's date to help determine the cause of death.

Hayter served as the municipality's deputy mayor since 2006 and was a firefighter for nearly 45 years, serving as Chief for 15 years.

Hayter's wife reportedly passed away two weeks ago.