

CTV London





Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan will be in London Friday morning and visiting General Dynamics Land Systems for an announcement.

Minister Sajjan will be visiting the facility on Oxford Street East around 10:45 a.m. and will make an announcement concerning the Light Armoured Vehicle III upgrade project.

Member of Parliament for London North Centre Peter Fragiskatos will also be on hand.

The details of the announcement are not yet known, however a release stated “This project demonstrates the Government of Canada’s commitment to supporting Canadian Armed Forces members by providing them with the modern equipment they need to support operations at home and abroad.”

In more recent months General Dynamics and its Light Armoured Vehicles has been the centre of a national debate regarding a multi-billion dollar arms deal with Saudi Arabia.

On January 24th, the Federal Court dismissed a challenge to condemn the deal. Back in April Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said respecting the deal was a “matter of principle,” and that Canada must “respect its contracts.”

CTV London will be live streaming today’s announcement at London.ctvnews.ca starting at 10:45 a.m. and be sure to watch the 6 p.m. news for Sean Irvine’s full report.