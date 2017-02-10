

CTV London





Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan announced a federal investment of $404 million for the Light Armoured Vehicle III upgrade project at General Dynamics in London.

It will secure 250 jobs. He says it will upgrade 141 LAV3’s.

Minister Sajjan visited the facility on Oxford Street East Friday morning.

Member of Parliament for London North Centre Peter Fragiskatos was also on hand.

Officials say this project demonstrates the Government of Canada’s commitment to supporting Canadian Armed Forces members by providing them with the modern equipment they need to support operations at home and abroad.

In more recent months General Dynamics and its Light Armoured Vehicles has been the centre of a national debate regarding a multi-billion dollar arms deal with Saudi Arabia.

On Jan. 24, the Federal Court dismissed a challenge to condemn the deal. Back in April Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said respecting the deal was a “matter of principle,” and that Canada must “respect its contracts.”