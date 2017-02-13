Featured
Deceased identified in fatal Sunday collision
Middlesex OPP are investigating after a car struck a tree on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, injuring the driver and killing the passenger. (Gerry Dewan / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Monday, February 13, 2017 9:07AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 13, 2017 10:18AM EST
Provincial Police have identified a man killed in a single vehicle crash on Elgin Road.
OPP are continuing to investigate after a Chevrolet car travelling northbound on Elgin Road left the roadway and struck a tree on the east side of the road.
The male passenger died in the crash and has been identified as Dennis Wilson, from Central Elgin, Ontario.
The male driver has been taken to hospital.
Elgin Road was closed from Cromarty Drive to Mossley Drive while the OPP's Technical Traffic Collision Investigators examined the scene.
