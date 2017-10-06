

Two more Ontario Liberal cabinet ministers have announced they won't be running for re-election next year, including the deputy premier.

Deb Matthews, the deputy premier and advanced education minister, says she will not run again in the 2018 election, but she will continue to serve as the Liberals' campaign co-chair.

Treasury Board President Liz Sandals says at 70 years old and having spent 30 years in elected office, she too has made the decision to retire.

The Liberals have been behind the Progressive Conservatives in the polls, but Sandals and Matthews say they believe their party will win the next election.

Economic Development Minister Brad Duguid announced last month that he would not run in next year's provincial election.

Former environment minister Glen Murray recently left government for the private sector, and Speaker Dave Levac, the Liberal representative for Brant, and Monte Kwinter, Ontario's oldest MPP, have also announced they won't seek re-election.

Fifteen years ago, I took a great leap into public life. My motivation and personal mission were clear – to do whatever I could do to improve opportunities for those who faced the greatest challenges. To ensure that everyone – every child born into poverty, every immigrant, every person facing challenges - had the basics of life, and the opportunity to achieve their full potential. So that they could be a part of, and contribute to, their communities. That mission has guided me throughout the past 15 years.

And what an extraordinary 15 years it has been.

High school graduation rates have increased beyond anyone’s expectations and tuition is free for over 200,000 students. Thousands of children have been lifted out of poverty. Social assistance rules are fairer and more empowering, and more people are getting the supportive housing they need to thrive. Home care is available to thousands more people. Prescription drugs are free for those under 25, people will be earning a living minimum wage, fewer kids are in the care of the Children’s Aid Society and more of them are in college and university. We are breathing cleaner air and enjoying cleaner water.

Ontario is a better place today than it was in 2003. I am proud to have been part of that change.

All of this progress speaks to the power of government. That decisions made by governments can serve to improve the lives of many, and to meaningfully change the trajectory of society.

And now, the time has come for me to step aside. To let another have the opportunity that I have had, bringing new energy, new ideas and a fresh perspective with them.

I will not be seeking re-election in London North Centre next year. I am, however, excited and honoured to continue to serve as co-chair of the election campaign, and will begin to explore opportunities for the next chapter in life on June 8. While I don’t know what that will be, I most certainly will continue to find ways to engage in public service.

As I prepare to leave elected life, I have one message. Politics matters. Politicians matter. It matters who gets elected. I am challenging all people, especially those who are not often enough heard, to be engaged and active in the political process. Run for office if you can. Support candidates who reflect your values if you can’t. It’s not enough to complain about things. Be a part of the change you can imagine.

I look forward to continuing my active support for the Ontario Liberal Party and our great leader, Kathleen Wynne. Kathleen is a person for whom I have enormous respect, affection and admiration. She has the vision, the determination, and the energy to drive change. And the courage to do what is right, regardless of the power of those who oppose.

And I am confident that, on June 7, 2018, the people of Ontario will give her and her team the mandate to continue to serve. Because, despite the progress to date, there is much more to do. And progress doesn’t happen by itself. It takes thoughtful, determined leadership.

Of course, politics is not a solo sport. Success comes only with the support of many. That’s why, today, I offer heartfelt gratitude to those who walked through this journey with me.

To the voters of London North Centre, thank you for having faith in me through four elections, and for teaching me, every day, what can be done to make an even better, fairer, stronger Ontario.

To the two Premiers under whom I have served, Dalton McGuinty and Kathleen Wynne, thank you for believing in me and for giving me the opportunity and latitude to be a driver of positive change.

To all of the people who, together, make up the Ontario Liberal Party, to my caucus mates and the volunteers and supporters who have put in countless hours. To my dedicated, magnificent staff, both in London and in Toronto. To all the unsung heroes in the excellent Ontario Public Service. And, yes, to my opposition critics and members of the media who have held me to account. Thank you all.

And to my friends, thank you for being there for me when I needed you, and for understanding when I wasn’t there for you.

And, most of all, to my beloved family, who have been a source of inspiration and unconditional love. Thank you.