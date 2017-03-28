

CTV London





Wellington County OPP have launched a death investigation after an unconscious woman was discovered on a roadway in Fergus.

On Thursday at about 8:10 p.m., officers responded o Kitchener Street, in regards to an unconscious female on the roadway.

Two citizens discovered the woman while out walking.

The woman was transported by Guelph-Wellington Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Police identified the woman as 33-year-old Ashley Wilson of Fergus.

Wellington County OPP is continuing to investigate, but her death is not considered to be suspicious. An autopsy will be completed today.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.