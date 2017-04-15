Featured
Death in Huron County not considered suspicious
OPP in Huron County, assisted by the Office of the Chief Coroner, conducted a death investigation at a rural property near Blyth on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
Colleen MacDonald, CTV London
Published Saturday, April 15, 2017 12:57PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 15, 2017 4:56PM EDT
Huron OPP say a death at a farm property northwest of Blyth is not suspicious.
Late Friday afternoon, officers were focusing their investigation in a field at a rural property on London Road near Moncrieff Road. That's where someone discovered a woman's body.
OPP say a post-mortem has been completed and foul play is not suspected.
The name of the woman has not been released.
