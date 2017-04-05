Featured
Dead and lethargic snakes found on roadway near Erin
An OPP officer examines one of the two snakes found on the Tenth Line in Erin on Wednesday, April 4, 2017. (OPP)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017 12:32PM EDT
Wellington County OPP are looking to the public for help figuring out how two snakes ended up on a road north of Erin.
Police officers were called to the 10th Line around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, after somebody reported a “very large boa constrictor” on the road near Wellington Road 124.
Arriving at the scene, they found that there were actually two snakes in the area. Both of them were approximately two metres long.
Police said that one of the snakes had died, while the other was “in a lethargic state.” The SPCA was called and took them away.
Anyone with information about the snakes is asked to call the OPP at 1-800-310-1122.
