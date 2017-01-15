

A Sarnia home sustained more than $1 million in damage following a fire Saturday.

Fire crews were called to the 1600 block of Lakeshore Road around 3:30 p.m. to a garage fire.

The garage was engulfed in flames and the executive home attached also caught fire, resulting in major damage. Smoke could be seen for some distance.

The residents were able to escape but one person had a minor burn.

An official says there were two cars and two motorcycles in the garage. While the cause has not yet been determined, the fire is not suspicious.

Smoke alarms and CO alarms were present and working at the time of the fire, the official said.

Damage to the home and its contents is estimated to exceed $1 million.