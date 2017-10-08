Featured
Damage to three structures following fire
Firefighters were called to a blaze on Renny Crescent on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (Bob Neilly / Facebook)
CTV London
Published Sunday, October 8, 2017 1:45PM EDT
London firefighters were called to a fire on Renny Crescent Sunday.
Crews were battling a shed fire that broke out just before 1 p.m.
There was heat and smoke damage to the house on the property as a result of the shed fire. A neighbour's home also had damage.
A fire official said a family was cooking fish when the blaze broke out.