It hasn’t been the greatest year for D & S Pianos, months after their store fell victim to the Hyde Park fire their small moving truck has been stolen.

In a Facebook post the business operators say that their small truck (pictured above) was stolen Tuesday evening sometime between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m.

The truck was parked at the vacant lot where their store once stood.

On June 30th a fire burned down the plaza at 1700 Hyde Park housing D & S Pianos along with several other businesses. The fire caused $1.5 million damages and was deemed accidental. Anywhere from 30-40 pianos were destroyed in the fire.

Anyone with any information about the stolen truck is asked to call London Police.