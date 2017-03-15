Featured
D & S Pianos' moving truck stolen
D&S Pianos says their small moving truck was stolen on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. (Facebook / D&S Pianos)
It hasn’t been the greatest year for D & S Pianos, months after their store fell victim to the Hyde Park fire their small moving truck has been stolen.
In a Facebook post the business operators say that their small truck (pictured above) was stolen Tuesday evening sometime between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m.
The truck was parked at the vacant lot where their store once stood.
On June 30th a fire burned down the plaza at 1700 Hyde Park housing D & S Pianos along with several other businesses. The fire caused $1.5 million damages and was deemed accidental. Anywhere from 30-40 pianos were destroyed in the fire.
Anyone with any information about the stolen truck is asked to call London Police.
