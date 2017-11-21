

If you love your NFL plunk yourself down in front of a tv for a triple dose of American Thanksgiving turkey. CTV London has three games on tap. Broadcast time is 11:00 am. The first game has Minnesota at Detroit. The late afternoon contest has LA taking on Dallas and the evening game features the NY Giants in Washington.

If football isn’t your thing, we have you covered on the news front. CTV London will be web streaming its 6:00 newscast at London.ctvnews.ca. Our 11 Newscast follows the evening game. You can also stay informed by following our news feed on Facebook and Twitter.