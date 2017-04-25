

CTV London





The RTDNA has recognized CTV London with two prestigious Edward R. Murrow Awards, which honour the best of journalism from digital news organizations around the world.

CTV London's newscast, 'Small Town Terror,' covering the events unfolding as terror suspect Aaron Driver was pursued in Strathroy, was named best newscast in small market television.

Meanwhile, Kelda Yuen's series 'Surviving Genocide' was named best news series in small market television.

“I’m extremely proud of our newsroom. This was truly a team effort in covering the terrorist sympathizer Aaron Driver story. The two awards is recognition of our commitment to local news,” says CTV London News Director Steve Young.