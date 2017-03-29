Featured
Criminal investigation underway following mobile home fire
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017 12:39PM EDT
Perth OPP are investigating a suspicious fire at Crystal Lake Mobile Homes in Perth East.
OPP and the Pert East Fire Department attended the blaze on Tuesday night around 11 p.m. The fire was in a residence on Birth Street off Perth Road 125.
The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office and the OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit are investigating.
Police are asking anyone with information that can assist police to call 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 393-6123.
