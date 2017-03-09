

CTV London





About 3,300 Hydro One customers in southern Ontario are still without power, while about 60,000 customers have had power restored.

About 8,600 customers across the province are without power due to the high winds on Wednesday, including in Middlesex, Oxford and Lambton Counties.

Hydro says there are a number of damaged poles making restoration more difficult.

About 265 employees are working on restoring power.

Wind gusts were reported in some locations in southwestern Ontario in the 100 kilometre per hour range. This has caused multiple outages to both the high voltage and distribution system, Hydro One says.