Featured
Crews working to restore power to southern Ontario customers
Four vehicles were damaged in a fire that broke out when high winds took down hydro lines in a parking lot in Woodstock. (Woodstock Fire / Twitter)
CTV London
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 10:21AM EST
About 3,300 Hydro One customers in southern Ontario are still without power, while about 60,000 customers have had power restored.
About 8,600 customers across the province are without power due to the high winds on Wednesday, including in Middlesex, Oxford and Lambton Counties.
Hydro says there are a number of damaged poles making restoration more difficult.
About 265 employees are working on restoring power.
Wind gusts were reported in some locations in southwestern Ontario in the 100 kilometre per hour range. This has caused multiple outages to both the high voltage and distribution system, Hydro One says.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.