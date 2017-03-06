Featured
Credit union robbed in Parkhill
CTV London
Published Monday, March 6, 2017 1:37PM EST
Last Updated Monday, March 6, 2017 1:38PM EST
Middlesex OPP are investigating after a credit union in Parkhill was robbed.
Police say around 11:30 a.am. Monday, a lone man walked into the building, demanded cash and pulled out a weapon.
He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is described as male, in his mid-thirties, approximately 5'8 tall with a medium build, wearing a blue track suit, grey hoodie, and white running shoes.
He was carrying a black bag at the time of the robbery.
Contact police if you have any information.
