

CTV London





Five people, including two children, were taken to hospital following a serious crash east of Woodstock.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 2, near Highway 53 in Norwich Township, around 12:20 p.m. Sunday after a pickup truck and SUV collided on the highway.

According to Oxford County OPP, the pickup truck crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the driver’s side of the SUV.

The collision left the truck flipped on its side, while the SUV spun out of control.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital. As of Monday afternoon, they were in critical condition.

Also hospitalized were the three passengers in the SUV – a woman, an 11-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl. None of their injuries were considered life-threatening.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.