OPP say one man is dead following a collision on Highway 6 in Port Dover late Sunday afternoon.

They say the crash occurred around 4 p.m. and involved a pickup truck and a farm tractor.

Police say a farm tractor operated by a 21-year-old male of Norfolk County was travelling south on Highway 6 on the shoulder of the highway.

A Ram pickup truck being operated by 55-year-old male of Haldimand County was also travelling south on the highway when the driver of the pickup truck struck the tractor from behind causing the tractor to enter the west ditch where it rolled and ejected the driver.

The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 6 has been closed between Concession 2 Woodhouse and East Quarter Townline Road. Police say they're unsure when the road will re-open.

The driver of the pickup did not suffer any injuries.

Identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.