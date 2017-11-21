Featured
Crash near Lucan sends two to hospital
CTV London
Published Tuesday, November 21, 2017 7:15AM EST
A 52-year-old woman was left with life-threatening injuries after a two vehicle crash near Lucan Monday night.
A 61-year-old man was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say a pick-up truck was southbound on Granton Line when it lost control and partially rolled. It was then struck by a northbound SUV on Granton Line.
The crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. The woman had to be extricated from the pickup before being taken to hospital.
Granton Line was closed for several hours while police investigated.