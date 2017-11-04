Featured
Crash in South Bruce Peninsula kills teen
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Saturday, November 4, 2017 4:17PM EDT
A 17-year-old boy from Chatsworth has died in a crash in South Bruce Peninsula.
OPP say it happened about 1:45 a.m. Saturday on Bruce Road 10, just north of Highway 21.
They say a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta carrying two teens was heading south on the road when the vehicle left the roadway, entered the west ditch and struck a hydro pole.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead in hospital.
He has been identified as 17-year old Austin Trask. The 17-year-old male passenger from Owen Sound was not injured.