A 17-year-old boy from Chatsworth has died in a crash in South Bruce Peninsula.

OPP say it happened about 1:45 a.m. Saturday on Bruce Road 10, just north of Highway 21.

They say a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta carrying two teens was heading south on the road when the vehicle left the roadway, entered the west ditch and struck a hydro pole.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead in hospital.

He has been identified as 17-year old Austin Trask. The 17-year-old male passenger from Owen Sound was not injured.