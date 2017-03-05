Featured
CP Railway crossings re-opened after being closed for train repair
CP Rail crossings in London were closed for several hours across a stretch extending several blocks on Sunday, March 5, 2017. (Marek Sutherland / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Sunday, March 5, 2017 1:37PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, March 5, 2017 4:02PM EST
London drivers wanting to cross the CP Railway tracks south of Oxford Street had to find alternate routes on Sunday afternoon.
The crossings at the CP tracks were blocked from west of Adelaide Street all the way to St. George Street for several hours on Sunday. The crossings were re-opened by 3:00 p.m.
The blockage was due to a damaged train that was being repaired on the tracks.
