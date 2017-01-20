

CTV London





The Perth District Health Unit says a calf located in Wallace Ward has tested positive for rabies.

This is the third confirmed rabid bovine in Perth County since 2015.

“This positive result continues to remind us that rabies is still present in Perth County,” said Dale Lyttle, senior public health inspector, in a news release.

The health unit says rabies is almost always fatal. The rabies virus can be carried in the saliva of infected mammals, such as dogs, cats, foxes, skunks, raccoons and bats.

It is normally spread to humans (or other mammals) through a bite, scratch, cut or contact with the moist tissues of the mouth, nose and eyes.

“It’s important that residents make sure their dogs and cats, even barn cats, are up-to-date with their rabies vaccinations,” says Lyttle.

“The infected calf was most likely in contact with a rabid wild animal, such as a skunk or fox,” said Lyttle.

The Health Unit is working with the farm operator to investigate potential human exposure.

The Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA) is working with the farmer and veterinarian to implement a Precautionary Confinement Period (PCP) for the other cattle that were in the group with the infected animal.