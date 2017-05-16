

CTV London





It took three and a half hours of debate but shortly before 11 p.m. a Bus Rapid Transit plan got the green light from councillors.

The plan however looks very different from what council first started talking about when rapid transit first came up, and even looks significantly different from the original BRT plan put forward.

Changes to the plan include dropping the proposed Richmond tunnel, for now, and altering the east-west routes downtown to the newly proposed couplet along King and Queens Avenue.

Solutions for the CP Rail crossing along Richmond will become a priority for council, but for now the design will simply be an at grade rail crossing.

Any new proposals for the crossing will be a completely separate business case and assessment.

The altered plan was approved by a vote of 9-5 and will now move forward to the detailed design stage.

A new business case for the $440-million BRT system will come forward in July, and council is expected to rubber stamp Monday's decision at its full meeting Tuesday night.