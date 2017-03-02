

CTV London





A Kincardine councillor has been docked a month’s pay by his fellow councillors.

An investigation by the integrity commissioner found that Gordon Campbell "abused town staff."

His penalty was a month’s pay.

Councillors voted seven to one in favour of the penalty. Campbell did not get a vote.

Campbell, a multi-term councillor, does not agree with the penalty or the investigations findings. He says he may just, "Stay away for a few months," in protest.