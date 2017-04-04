

City council has decided to pause the bus rapid transit plan to consider alternative routes.

The decision was made late Tuesday afternoon before a packed council chamber.

Dozens of Londoners took in the meeting, most opposed to the current plan.

City staff warn that considering alternatives will both push back finalizing the routes until summer and that could jeopardize funding for other projects in the core.

But council approved considering alternatives and holding a May 3 public meeting with only councillor Stephen Turner in opposition.

Routes will now be finalized June 13 or July 25.