Featured
Copper wire stolen from Hydro One station: OPP
OPP badge seen in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 13, 2017 10:37AM EST
Brant County OPP are investigating the theft of copper wire from a Hydro One station.
Officers were dispatched to Blue Lake Road last week after someone reported thieves entering a fenced area.
Police say the thieves cut through the fence to get into the station and steal the copper.
They're asking anyone with information to come forward.