

CTV London





A police officer was injured in an on-duty collision near the community of Tiverton, north of Kincardine.

South Bruce OPP say the single-vehicle crash happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Bruce County Road 20 and Tie Road.

It left the officer’s vehicle in the ditch.

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police are investigating the collision.