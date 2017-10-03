

A Watford construction company has been fined $50,000 after a worker fell from the roof of a barn, suffering critical injuries.

Thomson Construction Ltd. pleaded guilty to failing to ensure measures in the Occupational Health and Safety Act were executed.

In November of 2015, two workers employed by Thomson Construction were strapping roof trusses on top of a hog barn.

One of the workers stepped on a defective strap. The strap broke and the worker fell about 6.7 metres to the ground. and suffered critical injuries.

The worker was not protected by any method of fall protection.

The decision was made by Justice of the Peace Robert J. Lewin in London on Monday.