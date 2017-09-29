

A Woodstock company was fined $70,000 after a worker suffered chemical burns two years ago

Bridgestone Canada, operating as Firestone Textiles Company, pleaded guilty in court Friday for failing to ensure industrial measures and procedures were carried out.

Court heard that a technician was dispensing sulfuric acid into a two-litre plastic bottle with an electric pump, hose and nozzle.

The hose nozzle attached to the bottle detached under pressure and the worker suffered minor chemical burns.

The incident happened Sept. 14, 2015 at the company's Woodstock plant on Dundas Street.

As well, Maple Leaf Foods Inc pleaded guilty and was fined $110,000 after a worker was injured in a fall from a loading dock.

The incident took place at the company's facility located at 149 Brock Street in Thamesford on September 4, 2015.