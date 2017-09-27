

CTV London





Community meetings are being organized as part of the public inquiry into the long-term care homes system, sparked by the Wettlaufer case.

This will allow members of the public to be heard as part of the inquiry led by Justice Eileen Gillese, the inquiry commissioner.

There will be two public sessions on October 18 at the Holiday Inn in Woodstock from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p .m.

In London, the public can attend the session from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel.

Nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer pleaded guilty to eight counts of first degree murder, four counts of attempted murder, and two counts of aggravated assault involving senior patients in her care, including at two long-term care homes in Woodstock and London.