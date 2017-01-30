

CTV London





London may be set to become a so-called "sanctuary city."

Council's Strategic Priorities and Policy committee unanimously endorsed a proposal Monday that could result in London joining a growing list of North American cities that shelter immigrants seeking human rights services.

The vote to back councillor Tanya Park's motion came in a 12 to 0.

Staff will now come back with a report on becoming a sanctuary city.

There's no doubt that at this point councillors certainly support the spirit of the proposal, but they still have many questions about what it actually entails.

There's no specific date on when we can expect the staff report.

But there seems to be a sense of urgency among councillors with trump's Muslim travel ban having gone into effect so quickly.