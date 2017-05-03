Featured
Commercial vehicle inspections in Chatham yield poor results
A transport truck on the road in Windsor, Ont.,on Wednesday, June 26, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017 5:59AM EDT
More than half the commercial vehicles inspected by Chatham-Kent Police during a safety blitz did not pass safety standards.
The traffic management unit along with the Ministry of Transportation and Ontario Provincial Police conducted a road safety initiative in the city of Chatham on Monday.
Out of 37 commercial vehicles inspected, 19 were placed out-of-service for various defects or violations, such as insecure loads or defective brakes.
Police say a total of 31 charges were laid for various offences under the Highway Traffic Act.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
More stories from London
- Canada's rapidly aging population still yields 'demographic dividends': StatsCan
- Commercial vehicle inspections in Chatham yield poor results
- Police investigating several sexual assaults on LTC bus
- Memorial planned for slain London cab driver, suspect appears briefly in court from hospital
- Arson charges laid following south London fire