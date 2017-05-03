

CTV London





More than half the commercial vehicles inspected by Chatham-Kent Police during a safety blitz did not pass safety standards.

The traffic management unit along with the Ministry of Transportation and Ontario Provincial Police conducted a road safety initiative in the city of Chatham on Monday.

Out of 37 commercial vehicles inspected, 19 were placed out-of-service for various defects or violations, such as insecure loads or defective brakes.

Police say a total of 31 charges were laid for various offences under the Highway Traffic Act.