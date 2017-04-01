

Eric Taschner and Colleen MacDonald, CTV London





It just might be one of the comebacks of the century for two hometown darlings, and it was closely watched here in London.

Former London native Tessa Virtue and her skating partner, former Ilderton native, Scott Moir skated their way to gold at the world figure skating championships in Helsinki, Finland on Saturday.

Moir’s uncle, Paul Moir, was watching their ice dance from his south London skate shop. He says it’s unbelievable that they stormed their way back into the skating world.

“Anytime you come back there’s a risk. That was some of the train of thought they were concerned about, but I think when they made the commitment that’s why they made the commitment. They felt that they were ready,” says Paul.

Moir and Virtue made headlines in 2014, a month before the Olympics, by announcing their retirement from the sport. But this year, they made a stunning comeback by winning all of the titles they’ve competed in so far this season, and they blew away world records.

The partners took a crucial 5.5-point lead into the free dance and scored 116.19 for their performance. They finished with a grand total of 198.62 points. They broke their own world record in the short dance on Friday.