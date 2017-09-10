

CTV London





A collision Saturday evening sent two pedestrians to hospital with serious injuries.

First responders were called to the intersection of Western Road and Sarnia Road at approximately 8:30 p.m.

London Police say there was a two vehicle collision with one of the vehicles mounting the curb and striking two pedestrians.

Both of those people were taken to hospital with what were believed to be serious injuries.

Those with information in relation to this incident are being asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com