

CTV London





A driver is facing an impaired by drug charge following a collision in St. Thomas.

Police say they responded to a report of a possibly impaired driver in the east end of the city Friday.

The vehicle had been followed by a concerned citizen and it was eventually involved in a minor crash.

Police say the driver was having difficulty speaking and standing, however alcohol was not a factor.

The driver was suspected of being under the influence of a narcotic and was arrested, they said.

A drug recognition officer from another local police service attended and performed a test.

The driver is charged with driving while ability impaired by drug.