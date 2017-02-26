Featured
Collision leads to drug impaired charge in St. Thomas
Published Sunday, February 26, 2017 12:52PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 26, 2017 1:33PM EST
A driver is facing an impaired by drug charge following a collision in St. Thomas.
Police say they responded to a report of a possibly impaired driver in the east end of the city Friday.
The vehicle had been followed by a concerned citizen and it was eventually involved in a minor crash.
Police say the driver was having difficulty speaking and standing, however alcohol was not a factor.
The driver was suspected of being under the influence of a narcotic and was arrested, they said.
A drug recognition officer from another local police service attended and performed a test.
The driver is charged with driving while ability impaired by drug.
