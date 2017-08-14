

CTV London





Sarnia police are looking for a suspect following a robbery at a gas bar early Monday morning.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Confederation Street just before 5 a.m.

They say a lone male entered the gas bar and demanded money from the clerk.

Police say his face was concealed and he appeared to have a handgun.

The clerk refused to hand over any money. The suspect fled the area on a bicycle. Police say they do not recommended confronting a robbery suspect.

The man wanted in this case is about 5-foot-5 and weighs about 155 pounds.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Detective Constable Sam Sulaiman of the Sarnia Police Service Criminal Investigations Branch, 519-344-8861 ext. 6132 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.